Library offers Summer Reading Program registration

MOUNT GILEAD — The Perry Cook Memorial Public Library (PCML) opens registration for toddler, Pre-K and kindergarten readiness programming May 23, 2022. Programs include Tinker Tots, for ages 2-3 with an adult, Little Learners, for ages 3-4 and A2Z, for children age 4-5 who will be enrolling in kindergarten in the autumn of 2023.

The three programs comprise the PCML’s Early Childhood Literacy track. “We like to build on skills from year to year,” says Jane Wiggenhorn, Children’s Programming Coordinator. “The rhythm and rhyming and gross motor skills we work on in Tinker Tots contribute directly to the child’s positive experiences in Little Learners, which contributes to success in A2Z.”

Tinker Tots uses floor activities, singing, stories and art to encourage group participation and cooperation and to develop and practice fine and gross motor skills. The program will be presented on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Little Learners utilizes a hands-on approach to letter and number recognition, colors and shapes. Along with stories and singing there are art projects and STEM activities. Children leave with their “homework” (sharing books with an adult) and a light, nutritious snack. Parents will have a choice of days, Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. A2Z, nominated for the Ohio Library Council’s Library Innovation Award, stresses letter and number recognition, phonetics and writing skills.

The program includes the Learning Without Tears curriculum, which involves a hands-on approach to “building” letters with wooden pieces. Music, art, books and STEM activities round out the two hour program. Children are served a health conscious lunch during the program. Parents may choose a day, Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday. Each program runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

“I’m so proud that we can offer these programs,” says Patricia Dollisch, director at PCML. “We know from many, many studies that success in kindergarten is directly linked to the development of the skills we focus on in our programs. The amount of prep time that goes into each and every program is a testament to the dedication and excellence of our staff. The success of every program lies with the parents and grandparents who bring the children and then continue to work with them at home.”

Patrons may register beginning May 23, 2022 by picking up a registration packet at Perry Cook located at 7406 CR 242, Mount Gilead (Johnsville) Ohio, 43338. Packets may also be printed from the library website, www.perrycooklibrary.org or FaceBook @perrycookmemoriallibrary. Programming will begin the week of September 12, 2022 and the programming staff will host open houses for each program in late August.