Elgin alumni banquet to be held in June

MARION — The Eighth Annual Elgin Alumni Banquet, using the Hooray for Hollywood theme, is scheduled for Saturday, June 25, in the Cafetorium of the Elgin K-12 building. The evening will begin with a social time from 5:30 – 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m. Each meal will feature both Apple Bourbon Chicken and Marsala Steak Medallions, Salad, Scalloped Potatoes, Corn Casserole, Rolls, Fruit Pies. The program will begin at 7 p.m. with additional social time to follow. Wear your favorite Hollywood attire!

All Elgin Alumni, former and current faculty, administrators, staff, and graduates from our former community schools—Green Camp, La Rue, New Bloomington, Prospect—are invited to attend. Honored Classes to be recognized during the program include the classes of 1967, 1972, 1977, 1982,1987,1992,1997, 2002, 2007, 2012, 2017, and 2022.

The cost for the meal is $24.00. Reservations must be received by June 17. You may use the form on our website, www.elginalumni.org to submit a reservation using PayPal for payment. Or, you may download the form from the website and send your reservation to Gwyn Trihaft McKinniss, 3151 Codding Rd., La Rue, OH 43332. Checks should be made payable to Elgin Alumni Association.

All proceeds benefit the EAA Scholarship Fund. If you cannot attend the banquet and would like to make a donation to the Elgin Scholarship Fund, you may send a check payable to Elgin Alumni Association but designate it for the EAA Scholarship Fund.