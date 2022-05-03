COLLEGE BRIEFS

Snopik advances to national competition

YOUNGSTOWN — Cassandra Snopik of Mount Gilead, a Business Administration major at Youngstown State University, is a member of YSU’s Concrete Canoe team(s) that is advancing to the national finals.

For the second consecutive year, the YSU Steel Bridge and Concrete Canoe teams won regional competitions earlier this month, besting teams from 17 other universities that include Ohio State, Cincinnati, Case Western Reserve, Michigan and Michigan State, as well as Northeast Ohio rivals Cleveland State and Akron.

The Steel Bridge team has now placed first in four of the last five regional contests, while the Concrete Canoe team has won three of the last four. The YSU squads now advance to the 2022 National Concrete Canoe Competition at Louisiana Tech University June 3 to 5, and the National Student Steel Bridge Competition at Virginia Tech University on May 27 and 28. Last year, the Concrete Canoe team placed second at nationals, while the Steel Bridge group came in third.

The Canoe event requires teams to design and construct a seaworthy canoe made entirely of concrete and compete in four categories – design paper, oral presentation, final product and several racing events. The Bridge team develops and builds a scale-model steel bridge that must span approximately 20 feet and carry 2,500 pounds. Teams must determine how to fabricate their bridge and then plan for an efficient assembly under timed construction at the competition.

Casey White earns recognition at BWU

BEREA, OH — Casey White of Mount Gilead was among over 30 students who received recent recognition for achievements at Baldwin Wallace University. Each spring, BW recognizes student achievement with a variety of scholarships, prizes and awards for excellence in academics, athletics, service and leadership.

White, a graduate of Mount Gilead High School majoring in political science, received the Outstanding Senior Award. Outstanding seniors are nominated by faculty, staff and students for their contributions to the university community in academics, leadership, service and character.

Baldwin Wallace University offers coursework in the liberal arts tradition in more than 80 academic areas.