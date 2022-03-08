CARDINGTON — American Legion Jenkins-Vaughn Post 97 is hosting a Meet the Morrow County Candidates Forum on Thursday, March 31 at 6:30 p.m. The forum will follow a nonpartisan, unbiased and impartial format. This is a public event allowing candidates for Morrow County offices to express their positions on Morrow County issues and concerns.

Questions may be asked of each candidate by pre-submitted questions. The forum committee will consolidate questions asked from the form. Each candidate will be given the opportunity for opening and closing remark.

The American Legion post is located at 307 Park St. Cardington.