We have recently heard from the Village of Mount Gilead that there will be work completed in the village to repair water lines near the Mount Gilead School District buildings, which will require water to be shut off in the buildings for Tuesday, Nov. 21.

This was going to be the last school day before our fall Thanksgiving break. With the water being shut off that day, we will not be having school on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

We hope you have a wonderful and safe Thanksgiving, and if you’re traveling to visit friends or loved ones for the holiday, perhaps this day will provide extra time to do so.

Dr. Zack Howard

Superintendent

Mount Gilead Exempted Village Schools