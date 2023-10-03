A pair of Morrow County golfers took part in the Division II district meet, hosted by Darby Creek Golf Course in Marysville on Monday.

Neither advanced to the state meet, as only the top team and top golfer on a non-qualifying team moved on from this district competition, with Hebron Lakewood’s Avery Thompson snaring the individual bid by tying for first overall with a score of 73.

Highland’s Ceci Grassbaugh shot 83 on the day. She tied for eighth overall and was tied for the sixth best score among golfers on non-qualifying teams.

For Northmor, Katelyn Miley finished in a tie for 16th. She had a round of 87.