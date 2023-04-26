Cardington FFA members compete in state competition

MARYSVILLE — On March 4, Sarah Perry and Aaron Howard traveled to Marysville High School to compete in the State FFA Public Speaking Contest.

Sarah competed in the extemporaneous division of speaking. Through this portion, Sarah has 30 minutes to prepare a speech on an agricultural-related topic she drew from a ballet. She placed first in the county contest and advanced through subdistricts.

At districts, Sarah was one of the top two, leading her to qualify for the state competition. At states, she placed third in the preliminary round. You must be in the top two to advance to the final round.

Sarah should be very proud of how she performed as it is a very hard division to compete in.

Aaron Howard participated in the Beginning Prepared Public Speaking Contest. Here, he prepared his own speech related to agriculture prior to the competition, to present in front of judges.

Aaron placed first in the county competition and placed within the top two in order to qualify for the state contest. After his final presentation, Aaron placed fifth in the preliminary round, proving his skill.

The chapter is very proud of these members’ hard work as they reached very high placements in this competition.

Alexis Peters is the Cardington FFA reporter.