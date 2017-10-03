Trinity planning Christmas cantata

MOUNT GILEAD — Trinity United Methodist Church will be presenting a Community Christmas Cantata, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m. in the Trinity UMC sanctuary.

The community is invited to an evening of traditional Christmas carols blended with new Christmas songs conveying the message of Christmas in the presentation of A Candlelight Christmas by Benjamin Harlan.

Those wishing to participate in the cantata may come to practice on the following dates: Nov. 1, 8, 15 and 29 from 7:30 – 8:15 p.m. Meet in the upper room of Trinity for practice.

For information or questions, call the church office at 419-947-6040, between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.