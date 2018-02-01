Patricia M. “Pat” Selanders, 90, of Mount Gilead, passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon, January 24, 2018, at Morrow Manor Nursing Home.

Pat was born on November 6, 1927, in Cleveland, OH, to the late Dale G. and Grace R. (Smythe) Davidson. She was a graduate of Central High School in Washington, D.C.

A passion for finding the beauty in life, Pat was a lifelong artist and poet. Over the years, she owned several studios where she developed her unique painting style and showcased her own and others’ artwork. Her work was also exhibited in galleries in Columbus, Ohio, Annapolis, MD, and metropolitan Washington, D.C. She published one book of poetry and left many unpublished poems that accompany her paintings.

Pat volunteered as a member of the TWIGS group at the hospital. She enjoyed traveling all around the world with her daughter and family. Most of all, Pat loved the many family members she leaves behind as her legacy.

She will be dearly missed by her children: Amy (Alan) Lance of Damascus, MD, Beth (Randy) Booke of Marengo, Sally Jenkins of Cardington, Scott (Dana) Selanders of Fishers, IN, Danny Selanders of Phoenix, AZ, and Sue (Eric) Gunderson of Elkhart, IN; grandchildren: Stacey Selanders, Jason Selanders, Grace (John) Haggerty Bowden, Jack Haggerty, Jeff Lance, Peter Lance, and Mila Trowbridge; great-grandchildren: Carmen Bowden, Jordan Bowden, Hayden Hursey, Carter Rutherford, and Avery Trowbridge; nieces: Dale (Paul) Kelly and Patricia (Chris) Moutsos; and nephews: Coit Taylor (Mary) Hendley III and Peter Hendley.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents; Donn K. Jenkins, her first husband and father of her children; Vernon E. “Sonny” Selanders, her second husband; and her sister, Barbara L. Hendley.

Per Pat’s wishes, a private family service will be held at a later date.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Alzheimer’s Association. (225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601).

