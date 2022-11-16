Thelma J. Smith, age 89, of Oak Harbor, and formerly of Mount Gilead, Ohio, died peacefully at the Edgewood Manor in Port Clinton following an extended illness.

On October 15, 1933, Thelma was born in Morrow County, Ohio, the youngest of four children of the late Jesse Earl and Elsie Imojean (Triplette) McCreary. She graduated from Mount Gilead High School.

For 18 years, Thelma was the head cook at Woodside Village Nursing Home, where she retired from in 1998.

Starting at the age of 12, Thelma was a 60 plus year member of the Mount Gilead Nazarene Church, where she served on the church board and helped with Vacation Bible School.

Thelma was a lover of all sports, especially enjoying rooting on the OSU Buckeyes and watching NASCAR. Her favorite sports to watch though, were any games her grandchildren were playing in.

She is survived by four daughters: Connie (Daniel) Long, Karen (Mark) Wilkins, both of Port Clinton, Laurie (Richard) Day of Lutz, FL, and Kimberly (James) Baldridge of Mount Gilead; a daughter-in-law, Debbie Smith of Ocala, FL; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Including her parents, Thelma was preceded in death by her son, Richard E. “Rick” Smith Jr.; and all three siblings: Donald and Vincent McCreary, and Joan Wood; a grandson, Joshua Smith; and a great-grandson: Evan Smith.

Services honoring her life will be held at 11:30 am on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at her graveside in Bryn Zion Cemetery, 5520 Co Hwy 240, Mount Gilead, OH, 43338, with Rick Jones officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gilead Friends Church (http://www.gileadfriendschurch.org/give.html) or Fresh Faith Community Church (https://www.freshfaithnaz.org/give).

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to serve Thelma’s family and your condolences may be shared via www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.