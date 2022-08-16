CORRECTION

Morrow County Sentinel, August 10, 2022, page 1; “Vermont quarry visit shows origin of Mount Gilead Victory Shaft”

Morrow County Historical Society members pointed out Morrow County citizens sold the most “Victory bonds” in World War I per capita in the nation and received a plaque for that achievement in 1918. The Victory Shaft monument was awarded to the county which sold the most World War I

Victory bonds per capita in Ohio for a contest in June, July and August 1919.

Morrow County is the only county in the nation with an obelisk monument for selling the most World War I Victory bonds per capita in the county.