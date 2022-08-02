TechCred Program exceeds credential annual goal

COLUMBUS- Lt. Governor Jon Husted, who serves as Director of the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation, recently announced the results of the May round of TechCred, which will provide the opportunity for Ohioans to earn nearly 4,000 tech-focused credentials. This most recent round marks a TechCred milestone, as the program has officially reached and exceeded the goal outlined in the most recent state budget to fund 20,000 industry-recognized, tech-based credentials each year.

Lt. Governor Husted announced that 293 Ohio employers were approved for funding in round 14 of the program, resulting in Ohio employees earning up to 3,953 technology-focused credentials. Manufacturing businesses topped the list of awarded credentials, requesting nearly 1,900 tech-focused credentials. Since the start of the program, almost half of the businesses using TechCred have been awarded multiple times.

With these approvals, a total of 1,891 Ohio employers have been approved for funding through the TechCred program, supporting the earning of 44,777 tech-focused credentials by employees.

TechCred will be open for applications on a bimonthly basis for the remainder of 2022:

Round 16: Sept. 1-30

Round 17: Nov. 1-30

Learn more about the program at TechCred.Ohio.gov.