Mount Gilead Police Calls

July 18th
Theft – Farmer’s Co-op reported multiple items missing from the location.
Traffic – on North Walnut Street a vehicle hit a parked motorcycle causing it to fall over and left the scene.
July 20th
Alarm – Officer responded to an active alarm at Drug Mart which was set off accidentally.
Theft – A generator was stolen from a property on South Delaware Street sometime during the night.
Officer was asked to do a well-being check at West High Street. Person advised she was okay.
July 21st
Assist – Officer assisted a deputy with a field sobriety test on Route 61.
July 22nd
Officer found a person under the grandstand at the fairgrounds using their power and wifi. Officer informed the man that he was not permitted to be in the fairgrounds after hours.
Assist – officer assisted two deputies with an arrest warrant at Hidden Lakes Campground. A male and female were taken into custody without incident.
Theft – caller reported several items were stolen from their barn at the fairgrounds.
July 23rd
Alarm – at Neal Ave. Officer patrolled the area. All doors and windows were secure.
Theft – several tools were taken from a vehicle on South Main Street.
July 24th
Theft – caller advised of multiple items stolen from her office in the horse barn at the fairgrounds.
Well being – officer was asked to do a well-being check on a 9 year old who was by himself going downtown.