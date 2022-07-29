Mount Gilead Police Calls

July 18th

Theft – Farmer’s Co-op reported multiple items missing from the location.

Traffic – on North Walnut Street a vehicle hit a parked motorcycle causing it to fall over and left the scene.

July 20th

Alarm – Officer responded to an active alarm at Drug Mart which was set off accidentally.

Theft – A generator was stolen from a property on South Delaware Street sometime during the night.

Officer was asked to do a well-being check at West High Street. Person advised she was okay.

July 21st

Assist – Officer assisted a deputy with a field sobriety test on Route 61.

July 22nd

Officer found a person under the grandstand at the fairgrounds using their power and wifi. Officer informed the man that he was not permitted to be in the fairgrounds after hours.

Assist – officer assisted two deputies with an arrest warrant at Hidden Lakes Campground. A male and female were taken into custody without incident.

Theft – caller reported several items were stolen from their barn at the fairgrounds.

July 23rd

Alarm – at Neal Ave. Officer patrolled the area. All doors and windows were secure.

Theft – several tools were taken from a vehicle on South Main Street.

July 24th

Theft – caller advised of multiple items stolen from her office in the horse barn at the fairgrounds.

Well being – officer was asked to do a well-being check on a 9 year old who was by himself going downtown.