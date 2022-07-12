Chipping away at the storm debris

The Village of Mount Gilead brought in a grinder to make more space for the limbs and branches that came down in the storm June 13. Here are some of the more than 20 piles of chips at the Mount Gilead yard waste area. Village worker Sheri Johnston brought in a truck load of branches Thursday. She said they are now cleaning up Iberia Street. They are going day-by-day and street-by-street until all the debris is gone.

The Village of Mount Gilead brought in a grinder to make more space for the limbs and branches that came down in the storm June 13. Here are some of the more than 20 piles of chips at the Mount Gilead yard waste area. Village worker Sheri Johnston brought in a truck load of branches Thursday. She said they are now cleaning up Iberia Street. They are going day-by-day and street-by-street until all the debris is gone. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/07/web1_PXL_20220707_151557796_2-chipped-piles.jpg The Village of Mount Gilead brought in a grinder to make more space for the limbs and branches that came down in the storm June 13. Here are some of the more than 20 piles of chips at the Mount Gilead yard waste area. Village worker Sheri Johnston brought in a truck load of branches Thursday. She said they are now cleaning up Iberia Street. They are going day-by-day and street-by-street until all the debris is gone.