Financial matters take over Cardington Council meeting

CARDINGTON-Financial matters dominated the agenda when Cardington Village Council met Tuesday, July 5.

Fiscal Officer Deb Fry presented the check register which included payments to Banco Products for trash cans in Heimlich Park for $1,061.77; Bobcat Enterprises -\Avant backhoe attachment for $17,966.00 W. W. Williams for generator batteries for the Water Treatment Plant and the wastewater treatment plant at $3,136.80 Total amount of check approved was $45,684.16.

Given a first reading was an ordinance updating the authorized signatures for the Star Ohio (State Treasury Asset Reserve of Ohio). Approved was an ordinance authorizing a two cent per wage increase for village employees following the third reading.

Also approved was an ordinance amending the 2022 resource budget and an ordinance amending the 2022 appropriation budget.

Following a public hearing council gave a third and final reading to the resource budget for 2023.

Also approved were two resolutions with one adopting a job description for the crew chief position within the village and the other for hiring Jarrod Whitaker to FT street worker II position.

Walt Pollock, village administrator, gave his report and described the recent improvement made at Maxwell Park as a result of the NaturWorks Grant.

Excused from this meeting was council man John Nippert.

This is council’s only meeting in July. There will be only one August meeting also.