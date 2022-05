Phyllis Ann Marcum, age 88 of Marengo went home to be with her Lord Saturday afternoon May 21, 2022. Phyllis was born on February 22, 1934. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home in Sunbury from 5:00 pm-8:00 pm and again on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 from 10:00 am-11:00 am with the funeral service directly following at 11:00am. Interment will follow at Bloomfield District Cemetery. For the full obituary please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com