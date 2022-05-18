Mildred D. Morgan, 85, of Mount Gilead, passed away peacefully on Friday afternoon, May 13, 2022 at Marion General Hospital with her daughters by her side.

Mildred was born October 13, 1936 in Webbville, Ky, the youngest child of the late John D and Ethel (Adams) Campbell. Mildred has also been known by the nickname Mickey since childhood. Even though she lived in Ohio for the past 65 years, she never lost her beautiful southern accent.

On August 3, 1957 in Blaine, Ky, Mildred married the love of her life George H. Morgan, son of the late Lacy and Snowie (Fyffe) Morgan. Mildred was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her family was her life.

Mildred found joy as a homemaker. She loved being home to raise her children and later always eager to help out with her grandchildren. She could often be found on her front porch swing with one or more grandchildren. Mildred always put other’s needs before her own. George would encourage her to buy something for herself, but she would always return from the department store with items for her daughters instead. Mildred enjoyed listening to Bill Monroe and Bluegrass Gospel music. In 2019, dementia required her to live in a nursing home, where George joined her and they spent the last year of their lives together.

Mildred is survived by her daughters: Lisa (Brian) Patterson and Lynette (Dane) Mapp; grandchildren: Nick and Kate Morgan, Kelly Pine, Julie Pine Blevins, Kyle (Lindsey) Fisher, Konnor (Emily) Fisher, Kolby (Ashlyn) Fisher and Kolin Fisher; great grandchildren Ty, Raelynn, Aislynn and Gracelyn; one sister-in-law, Madia Campbell; two childhood friends: Mary Elsie (Wellman) Blake and Alberta (Hall) Gartin, who always provided loving support; and many nieces and nephews.

Mildred was preceded in death by her husband; parents; son, Leslie (Les) Morgan; brothers: Roscoe, Thurman, Ova, Leo, Mayo, Raleigh and Eldred Campbell; and sisters: Goldie Berry, Opal Murphy and Anne Burchett.

Her family will greet friends from 11 AM to 1 PM, on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, Craven Chapel. (67 N. Main St., Mount Gilead, OH 43338) A service to celebrate her life will follow at 1 PM with Pastor Tim Stout and Pastor Roger Fletcher officiating. A burial will follow in Rivercliff Cemetery.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Mildred’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association and/or the Edison Enterprise Baptist Church Outreach Ministries.

Mildred’s family would like to thank the staff at Community Care & Rehab in Marion and Woodside Village Care Center in Mt Gilead for the personalized care Mildred received the past 3 years. Also, to the staff at Marion General Hospital for the personalized attention received by Mildred and her family during Mildred’s final hours.

