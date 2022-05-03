Harold F. “Hank” Snow, age 78, of Mount Vernon passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at the Knox Community Hospital.

Friends may call on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Mount Vernon First Baptist Church from 5-7PM. A service will be held on Friday, at the Church, beginning at 11AM with Pastors Brian Snow and Pastor Bill Barton Officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Chesterville.

To view the full obituary please visit: www.snyderfunerlahomes.com

