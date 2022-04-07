Rose Marie Mathews, age 92, of Marion and formerly of Mount Gilead, died peacefully on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at her home in the Primrose Retirement Community following an extended illness.

Services honoring Rose’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 11, 2022, at the Epworth United Methodist Church, 249 E. Center Street Marion, OH. Following, burial will be observed privately by her family in Marion Cemetery. Her family will then greet friends 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. at the Brickyard, 135 S. Main St., Marion.

Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel, are honored to serve Rose’s family. To read her full obituary and share your memories and condolences visit www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.