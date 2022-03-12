Calendar items are maintained by community input. If you would like to post a meeting to the community calendar, please email the information, including where you meet, to [email protected]

March 10

To District Staff and Stakeholders: The Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education will hold a special meeting on Thursday, March 10 at 4 p.m. in the Lillian James Library for the purpose of conducting interviews for the position of district treasurer.

March 15

Mt. Gilead Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m.

March 20

Archeologist, Mark Hersman will present a program at Headwaters Outdoor Education Center on Sunday, March 20 at 2 p.m.

March 21

The Tomorrow Center Board of Director will meet on March 21 at 4:30 p.m. The meeting is open to the community. The meeting is held at the following address, 3700 County Road 168 Cardington, Ohio 43315. Contact the school at 419-718-4242 for more information.

March 21

Mt. Gilead Village Council meets 7-8 p.m. at the Municipal Building at 48 E. High St.

Cardington Village Council meets at 6:30 p.m.

March 31

Meet the Candidates at Cardington American Legion at 6:30 p.m., 307 Park St., Cardington.

Some meetings may still be held virtually, while others have returned to regular sessions. Consult with your agency, school board, club, etc. for details.

