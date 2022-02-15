No water or sewer rate increases for Cardington

When Cardington Village council met Monday, February 7, they determined that the water user rates, effective with the first regular billing cycle after February 1, 2022. shall reflect no increase in the base rate or usage rates.

Likewise, council determined there will be no modifications in the sewer base or user rate, effective with the first regular billing cycle after February 1, 2022.

Fiscal Officer Deb Fry reviewed village funds for the period of Jan 1 to Jan. 31, 2022. “The difference in total revenues was higher in 2022 by a small margin,” she said, and noted the small increase in interest. She reviewed the cash summary by fund for the month of December, 2021and for the entire year of 2021.

She also reviewed the six 2021 financial statements that were completed and submitted to the State Auditors office on February 1, 2022.

Fry reported on her attendance on January 24, 2022 at the webinar regarding the updates on the ARPA Funds. This was presented by the office of the Ohio Budget and Management (OBM). She shared the details of what she had

learned.

Council approved payment of bills totaling $45,536.61 including payments of $2,616.60 to Fire Safety SVCS for turnout gear and $1,650.00 to Ohio Advisors, 2021 Paving Project final invoice.

Village Administrator Walt Pollock related the order the department takes in removing snow during and after a storm such as the one a week ago.

Fry reminded the finance committee of the meeting scheduled for the review of the Permanent Budget for 2022. This was scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 10.

Councilman Steve Burton was absent due to the death of his mother.

Visiting this meeting was Morrow County Commissioner Tom Whiston.