Morrow County Republicans to host Lincoln Day event

In honor of President’s Day, the Morrow County Republican Party and Central Committee invites the public to a Lincoln Day 2022 Celebration. A light dinner will be offered to celebrate Abraham Lincoln as the country’s First Republican President. Upcoming Republican primary candidates will attend, and in addition to meeting them, guests can learn about the redistricting for Morrow County and hear from Ohio, Secretary of State, Frank La Rose.

They have been planning an informative and upbeat evening. This is your opportunity to learn about our local and state government officials and get involved with the party.

The event will be on President’s Day, Monday, February 21, 2022, at Highland High School – 1300 State Route 314, Marengo, Ohio 43334.

Doors open at 6:00 pm. Cost is $10 per person. Cash or check at the door. Please RSVP to 419-768-4643.

Republican dinner committee https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/02/web1_MCRP-Lincoln-Day-Dinner-Committee-1.jpg Republican dinner committee