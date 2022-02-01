Diane I. Karcher, 76, of rural Galion passed away Saturday, January 29, 2022 of natural causes at her residence.

Born March 4, 1945 in Putnam County, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Teresa (Hoffman) Unverferth. She married Kenneth E. Karcher on June 27, 1964 and they enjoyed 57 years together.

She was a graduate of Carey High School and was a secretary at the Farm Bureau. Diane was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Galion. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Diane wintered in Arizona for 19 years and will be missed by her many friends in Arizona.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by daughter Carol (Bill) Groll of Galion; son Greg (Wendy) Karcher of Mansfield; grandchildren William (Stacie) Groll, Jeremy Karcher, Brittany (Brad VanDerKooi) Groll and Garrett Karcher; great-grandchildren Ava, Brinley, Eme and Bronson; brother Kenny (Rosemary) Unverferth of Florida and Ronald (Sue) Unverferth of Port Clinton.

A private service will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Galion and burial will be in Shauck Cemetery, Johnsville.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or American Cancer Society in care of the funeral home.

Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Diane Karcher, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.