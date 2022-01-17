Janet L. Craven, age 81, of Mount Gilead, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Morrow County Hospital, due to COVID-19.

She was born on November 13, 1940, in Toledo, OH, to the late George A. and Pearl D. (Hildebrand) Germaine. When Janet was 15, she had to fight for her life when she contracted polio. Her will to live each day to the fullest would carry on the rest of her life. Janet went on to graduate from Mount Gilead High School with the class of 1958.

Having a second chance to find true love, Janet married Max R. Craven whom she adored. The two enjoyed their home at Lake Havasu City in Arizona where they often went boating.

Janet had a love for working with the public. She devoted her working days in banking with People’s Bank and helping her husband, Max, with the daily operations of Craven Funeral Home of which they owned.

While Janet attended various churches most of her life, she truly found Christ in her 60s. She enjoyed reading scripture and found great joy with her connection to the Lord.

With a heart of gold, Janet became a Buttercup Twig at the Morrow County Hospital. The Hospital Gift Shop was her home away from home as she cherished being in the shop where she could help those who were picking out items to cheer up the patients. She also was active with the Sorosis II Club, a professional women’s group. Most of all, Janet cherished her family game times and vacation getaways. Each year “the girls” made their annual trip. This last year’s trip to Virginia was memorable since some of “the guys” were allowed to come. Her love for her family also carried over to her four legged “grandchildren” as she considered them her fur babies.

She will be dearly missed by her children: Teresa L. (Hollis) Smith of Zanesfield, OH and Debbie L. (Dave Stiving) Merriman of Mount Gilead; grandchildren: Kelsie (Chris) Ward and Jessica (Andy) Colondres; and a brother John (Mary) Germaine of Dublin, OH.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Max; parents: George and Pearl; and step children: Gary, Roger, and Barbara.

Per Janet’s wishes, a private family service will be held where she will be laid to rest in Rivercliff Cemetery.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Gideon’s International.

