DEATH NOTICES

SPRAY

Duane H. Spray, age 61, of Mount Gilead, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022, at his residence following a brief illness.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Duane’s family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visitingwww.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.

MATTHEWS

Jon L. Matthews, age 71, of Marengo, passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Jon’s family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.

BOWMAN

Nathaniel R. “Nate” Bowman, age 24, of Mount Gilead, passed away Friday, January 7, 2022, following injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Nate’s family, and your special memories or condolences may be shared with them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.

HALT

Karen L. Halt, age 70, of Edison, passed away at her home Monday, January 10, 2022.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Karen’s family, and your special memories or condolences may be shared with them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.