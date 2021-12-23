Lloyd “Olen” Kaelber, age 82 of Cardington died Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at the Inn at Bear Trail. He was born on August 28, 1939, to Lloyd and Stella (Childers) Kaelber who preceded him in death.

Olen graduated from Cardington High school in 1958. He was retired from Eaton Forge Division, Marion. Olen enjoyed being outside and spending time with his family. He was an avid fan of The Ohio State University and his beloved Cardington Pirates.

Olen is survived by his children Chris Kaelber of Cardington, Ron (Debb) Kaelber of Milton, FL., Jody (Tim) Wittkopf of Powell, and Jennifer Kaelber of Westerville, six grandchildren, one great-grandchild and his brother Dave (Barb) Kaelber of Richwood.

In addition to his parents, Olen was preceded in death by his sister Mariman Murphy, brother-in-law Richard Murphy and one grandson Nick Kaelber.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Cardington Alumni Association.

The Kaelber family will hold a private family burial at a later date.

Gompf Funeral Service of Cardington is honored to have been chosen to assist the Kaelber family with Olen’s final wishes.

