Beverly Louise Whitney Smith, age 89, of Marion, and formerly of the Johnsville and Galion, OH areas, passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Wyndmoor of Marion.

On July 14, 1932, Beverly was born in Cardington, OH, a daughter of the late Elmer and Lina (Mattix) McClaskey. She graduated from Johnsville High School in the Class of 1950.

Beverly married Robert L. Whitney on February 29, 1954. They shared nearly 35 years together before he preceded her in death in December, 1988. A few years later, Beverly married Robert “Bob” Smith on July 27, 1990. They shared close to 30 years together as husband and wife before he preceded her in death in June, 2020.

First and foremost, Beverly was a homemaker, wife, mom and grandma. She was a rather accomplished seamstress/designer, always making her children’s clothing, cheerleading and majorette outfits, bridesmaid dresses, etc. She cherished attending her children’s activities, working in her flower and vegetable gardens, and was famous for her delicious cherry and black raspberry pies.

A woman of great faith in the Lord, Beverly passed that passion along to her family. She was a member of the Pleasant Grove Church of Christ and belonged to Aglow International, the Williamsport Grange, Republican Women and was a Farm Bureau Council Member. She volunteered for many years with the Morrow County Society for Crippled Children and Adults.

Later in life, Beverly enjoyed traveling, class reunions and most importantly, family events.

She will be dearly missed by her children: Jerry (Sharlet) Cover of Brentwood, TN, Linda (Keith) Landaker of Mansfield, Carol (Ed) Sickmiller of Mount Gilead, Rita (Steve) Brenneman of Mansfield, Diane (Tom) Kruger of Mount Gilead, Jeff (Toni) Whitney of Ligonier, IN, Julie (Pat) Baker of Lexington; sister, Joan (Don) Bowman of Portage, MI; 18 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; step-children: Jeffrey (Deb) Smith of Muncie, IN, Vanessa (John) Chapman of Lebanon, OH, Jayson (Shelley) Smith of Cardington; many step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, classmates and friends.

In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by her brother, Floyd Cook; sister, Juanita Hibbard; granddaughter, Sarah Brenneman; and step-children, Karen and Joe Gliem.

A private family graveside service will take place at a later date at Shauck Cemetery in Johnsville, with Pastor Jack Kegley officiating.

Memorial contributions in Beverly’s name may be made to Pleasant Grove Church of Christ, 7197 County Road 46, Mount Gilead, OH 43338.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Beverly’s family, and your special memories or condolences may be shared with them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.