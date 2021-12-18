Kay M. Bush, age 76, of Ontario, died Monday, December 13, 2021 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

Kay was born March 22, 1945 in Cardington, Ohio to the late Cloys W. and Fern M. (Kramer) Bean. She was a 1963 graduate of Cardington High School where she was co-valedictorian, had been crowned May Day Queen, and also was victorious in numerous spelling bee championships. Kay attended The Ohio State University Marion and later earned an associate degree in applied business with an emphasis in data processing from North Central Technical College. She did this all while working full-time and raising her family, something she was incredibly proud of. Kay worked in both the accounting and insurance industries as a computer system analyst throughout her career, ultimately retiring from Nationwide Insurance in Columbus in 2010.

Kay enjoyed her flowers, all things chocolate and peanut butter, shopping, and attending her grandchildren’s school and sporting events. One of her greatest joys was helping to contribute to each of her grandchildren’s textbooks each semester while they attended college and gifting them with their annual Hallmark Christmas ornament. Kay had served on the Stone Landings Condo Association board in various capacities.

Kay is survived by her children: Michelle (Brian) Gates of Ontario, Rhonda Oliver of Columbus, Michael Bush (Kristen Redmond) of Edison, and Bryan (Nicole) Bush of Edison; the father of her children: Harold Bush; grandchildren: Brandon (Ly) Gates, Tyler (Lexi) Gates, Mikaela Bush, Rachel Bush (fiancé, Ethan Hatfield), Kaitlyn Oliver, Hannah Bush, Keith Oliver (fiancé, Bella Genovesi), Braden Fischer, and Colton Fischer; a great granddaughter: Harper Gates; a sister: Janet Marlene (Robert C.) Bentley; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers: Dwight Bean and Henry Lavon (Hank) Bean.

Family and friends are welcome on Monday, December 20, 2021 from 10:30 am-12 noon at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, where funeral services will immediately follow at 12 noon. Pastor Dale Baker, a longtime family friend, will officiate the services with burial following in Mansfield Memorial Park, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Simply EZ, care of Area Agency on Aging Ohio District 5, 2131 Park Avenue West, Ontario, Ohio 44906.

Appropriate ways to express sympathy for those unable to attend may be done by leaving an online condolence on Kay’s obituary at www.PenwellTurner.com or by leaving a comment on her post on the funeral home’s Facebook page, Facebook.com/PenwellFuneral.