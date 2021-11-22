Harvey O. “Ollie” Smith, age 73, of Cardington died Saturday November 20, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born January 30, 1948, in Mt. Vernon to the late Hildreth N. and Zada G. (Sesser) Smith.

Ollie had worked in the carpentry field for Lloyd and Clydelle Thomas and was a lifelong farmer. He enjoyed watching wrestling in his spare time. He had attended both the Harmony Baptist Church and Center United Methodist Church.

On October 20, 1968, Ollie married Rebecca Hinton and she survives. Additional survivors are Ollie’s two sons: Harold (Jessica) Smith of Galion and Travis Smith of Cardington and four grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Ollie was preceded in death by his siblings; Eleanor Barber, Betty Schrock, Hildreth N. “Sonny” Smith, Jr., Willard Smith, Shirley Martinez, and Vera Landon.

A graveside funeral service for Ollie will be held Tuesday Nov. 23, 2021, at 11:00 AM in Glendale Cemetery.

To share a memory of Ollie or to send a condolence to the Smith family please visit www.gompffh.com.

Gompf Funeral Service in Cardington is honored to serve the family of Ollie Smith.