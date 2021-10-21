Edison plans Oct. 31 Halloween parade, celebration

EDISON — Council heard plans for Halloween Trunk or Treat from Planning Committee Chairman Pete Russell at the recent Village Council meeting.

Edison’s Halloween Celebration will be Sunday, Oct. 31. Parade participants will gather at 4 p.m. at the Edison United Methodist Church on Boundary Street and proceed to the Firehouse on Broadway Street.

Broadway Street will be blocked off to traffic at the Firehouse. There will be a Costume Contest with judging at the Firehouse.

A new category for the costume contest this year will be a pet costume category. The pet category is sponsored by the Board of the Morrow County Humane Society.

The Edison United Methodist Church will serve hot dogs at the Firehouse with Boundary Methodist Church also providing food there. Residents can pass out candy up and down Boundary Street for Trunk or Treat following the costume judging.

Mayor Patti Feustal said that members of the Mount Gilead Fire Department and Morrow County Sheriff’s Deputy will attend the event. She said that residents passing out candy can park anywhere along Boundary Street.

“We’re really excited to bring back the tradition of trunk or treat,” Feustal said. “The parade is something the kids and families will really enjoy.”

Members of the Edison Planning Committee include Russell, Angie Hamilton, Aysha Snyder, Mary Swartwood and Feustal.