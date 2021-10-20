Cardington reports healthy balances

CARDINGTON — Meeting for the first time this month, Village Council heard Fiscal Officer Deb Fry review the month’s financial activity, including summary of revenue for the period of Sept. 1-20.

Those month-end revenues reflected higher in 2020 by $5,403.72.

She noted miscellaneous revenues were higher due to ARPA award and the OWDA Loan disbursement. Other factors contributing included the Cardington and Lincoln Township Fire Department payments due to a timing issue with Lincoln Township’s received in August and the Cardington Township’s has not arrived yet.

The first 15 days of the current period, Oct. 1-15, reveals the income tax revenues are down sharply and the Cardington Fire Contract payment arrived.

The Cash Summary by fund for the period of Sept. 1-30, notes healthy fund balances, she said. Council approved payment of $147,948.31 in bills for the periods of Oct. 4 and Oct. 16, 2021.

In other business:

• Fry said two new Skyline Honey Locust trees have been planted at Heimlich Park. the formal dedication of those trees, given in memory of village employee, the late Cheyenne Marteney, will be held Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 2 p.m.

This ceremony is honoring Marteney for all of his dedication and work with trees in the community.

• Fry said she has nominated Evelyn Long for the Small Town America Civic Volunteer Award. This award is based on the participation of a village resident in the community’s activities and events.

• Although he was unable to be present, Police Chief James Wallace submitted the following report: A total of 72 calls for service were taken in October.

The 2019 cruiser was in for repair to the radiator and starter with repairs costing $330. Both parts were covered by warranty except for a warranty deductible and labor to remove the front bumper, he said.

• Council approved a resolution certifying to the county auditor for inclusion on the tax duplicate the amounts owed to the village for delinquent water and sewer charges. This involves 14 village properties.

• Approved a resolution authorizing the village to prepare and submit an application to participate in the Ohio Public Works Commission State Capitol Improvement program for the Cunard Street water main replacement project and to execute contracts required.

• A resolution authorizing the administrator to execute a Quit Claim Deed involving the vacating of an alley off of Nichols Street pursuant to resident’s request was approved. In addition, the village administrator received a deed for a contiguous strip of land.

• By approving this legislation, council authorizes the village administrator to execute the quit claim deed in favor of Kevin Daily, with respect to 0.117 acres of land south of Nichols Street.

• Council read a letter from the Cardington Township noting they will maintain the newly installed West Main Street sidewalk on the south side of West Main Street from Cardington-Western Road to South Fourth Street.

• Mayor Susie Peyton announced a zoning meeting to be held Oct. 28 at 6 pm.

• Report was given by council member Troy Ruehrmund on activities planned by Friends of Cardington beginning with the Halloween event Saturday, Oct. 30.