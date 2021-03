A woman of strong southern roots and an endearing spirit, Mildred “Joan” Salisbury, age 92, of Edison, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday evening, March 3, 2021.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Joan’s family, and your special memories or condolences may be shared with them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com or directly to her family at P.O. Box 22, Mount Gilead, OH 43338.