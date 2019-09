MORROW COUNTY SENIOR FAIR RESULTS

DEPARTMENT H

DRAFT HORSE, PONY AND MULE

CLASS 1 PONY, MINI AND MULE

Lot 1: Mule/Donkey, Jack any age: 1st: Bill Westbrook; 2nd: Harvey Farms 3rd: Melody Franklin

Lot 2: Mini Gelding any age 38” and under: 60” and under: 1st and 2nd: Mark and Kim Lemmon; 3rd: Jennifer Bell; 4th: Landon Bishop; 5th: Harvey Farms; 6th: Janet and Jason Timmons

Lot 4: Mini Mare any age 38” and Under: 38”: 1st”Mark and Kim Lemmon; 2nd: Holly Jacobson; 3rd: Ron and Susan Timmons; 4th: Earsel Gillam; 5th: Harvey Farms; 6th: Jennifer Bell

Lot 5: DrafPonyMare any age 60” and under: any age 60” and under:

1st: Jennifer King; 2nd: Bret Cox

Lot 6: Mule/Donkey Jenny any age: 1st: Plain View Stock Farm; 2nd:

Caleb Cox; 3rd: Bill Westbrook

Lot 11: Mini Best matched team and under 38”: 1st: Jennifer King; 2nd: Mark and Kim Lemmon

Lot 12: Draft Pony best matched team and under 60”: 1st Marvin Hart

Lot 13: Mule/Donkey Best Matched Team: 1st: Bill Westbrook

Lot 14: Youth Showmanship 17 yr and under: Under 60” 1st and second: Harvey Farms; 3rd: Megan Beck; 4th and 5th: Earsel Gillam; 6th: Lyla Bishop

Lot 15: Pee Wee Halter 8 yrs and under: 1st: Jennifer Bell; 2nd: Holly Jacobson; 3rd: Caleb Cox; 4th and 5th: Janet and Jason Timmons; 6th: Josh Cox

Lot 777: Mini Best of Show: 1st Mark and Kim Lemmon;

Lot 888: 1st: Draft Pony Best of Show: 1st: Jennifer King;

Lot 999: Mule Best of Show: 1st: Caleb Cox

CLASS 2 BELGIAN

Lot 17: Mare 5 yr and over : Bulls: 1st: Janet and Jason Timmons

Lot 18: Mare 3 yr and under 5 yr: 1st: Bret Cox

Lot 19: Mare 2 yr and under 3 yrs: 1st: Bret Cox

Lot 22: Gelding- All Breeds any age: 1st: Bret Cox: 2nd and 3rd: Ron and Susan Timmons: 4th: John Wilhelm

Lot 23: Best Matched Team- all Breeds: 1st:John Wilhelm; 2nd: Ron and Susan Timmons

Lot 25: Youth Showmanship 17 yr and under: 1st: John Wilhelm

Lot 26: Costume Class- any age: 1st: Harvey Farms; 2nd and 5th: Jennifer Bell; 3rd: Harvey Farms; 4th: Jennifer King; 6th: Megan Beck

CLASS 4 PERCHERON

Lot 17: Mare 5 years and over: 1st and 2nd: Cherie L. Smith

Lot 888: Draft Gelding Champion: 1st: Bret Cox

CLASS 5 HITCH AND PERFORMANCE

Lot 103: Youth Pony Cart 60” 18 and under All three lots: Jennifer King, 1st

Lot 104: Men’s Mini Cart 38” and Under: 1st, 2nd and third: Ron and Susan Timmons; 4th: Caleb Cox; 5th and 6th: Janet and Jason Timmons

Lot 105: Ladies Mini Cart 38” and Under: 1st, 2nd and 5th: Ron and Susan Tmmons: third: Jennifer Bell; 4th: Mark and Kim Lemmon; 6th: Harvey Farms

Lot 106: Youth Mini Cart 38” and under: 18 and Under: Earsel Gillam; 2nd: Donna Kincaid; 3rd: Crystal Dishong; 4th: Jennifer Bell; 5th: Earsel Gillam; 6th: Harvey Farms

Lot 107: Men’s Mule Cart: 1st: Melody Franklin

Lot 108: Ladies Mule Cart: 1st: Melody Franklin; 2nd: Donna Kincaid

Lot 109: Youth Mule Cart 18 yrs and Under: 1st and 3rd: Donna Kincaid; 2nd: Melody Franklin

Lot 111: Men’s Draft Horse Cart: 1st: Janet and Jason Timmons; 2nd: John Wilhelm; 3rd: Cherie L. Smith

Lot 112: Ladies Draft Horse Cart: 1st: Cherie l. Smith

Lot 113: Youth Draft Horse Cart, 18 yrs and under: 1st: John Wilhelm

Lot 114: Freestyle Driving Cart: choice of music: 1st: Ron and Susan Timmns; 2nd: Crystal Dishong; 3rd: Melody Franklin; 4th and 5th: Jennifer King

Lot 115: Mini Tandem and Lot 119: Pair Mini Horse Hitch: 1st in each class; Ron and Susan Timmons

Lot 120: Pair Pony Hitch: 1st: Marvin Hart

Lot 121: Pair Mule Hitch: 1st: Bill Westbrook

Lot 122: Pair Draft Horse Hitch: 1st: John Wilhelm; 2nd: Josh Cox; 3rd: Ron and Susan Timmons

Lot 123: Youth Pair Mini Hitch 18 yr and under: 1st: Donna Kincaid

Lot 124: Youth Pair Pony Hitch 18 yrs and under : 1st: Marvin Hart

Lot 125: Youth Pair Mule Hitch 18 years and under; 1st Bill Westbrook

Lot 126: Youth Pair Draft Hitch: 18 years and under: 1st: John Wilhelm

Lot 135: Pair Log Skidding All Animal: 1st: Ron and Susan Timmons; 2nd: Marvin Hart; 3rd: John Wilhelm; 4th: Donna Kincaid

Lot 136: Youth Log Skidding 18 yrs and under: 1st: Marvin Hart

Lot 137: Mini Pair Farm Hitch: 1st: Donna Kincaid

Lot 138: Pony Pair Farm Hitch: 18 yrs and under: 1st: Marvin Hart

Lot 139: Mule Pair Farm Hitch: 1st: Bill Westbrook

Lot 140: Draft Horse Farm Hitch; 1st: John Wilhelm; 2nd: Josh Cox

— Compiled by Evelyn Long

