The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WATCH for parts of Ohio, until 2 a.m. Tuesday. The watch area includes Crawford and Morrow counties.

All of the counties included in the watch area are: ALLEN, AUGLAIZE, CHAMPAIGN, CLARK, CRAWFORD, DARKE, DELAWARE, FAIRFIELD, FAYETTE, FRANKLIN, GREENE, HANCOCK, HARDIN, HOCKING, KNOX, LICKING, LOGAN, MADISON, MARION, MERCER, MIAMI, MONTGOMERY, MORROW, PAULDING, PICKAWAY, PREBLE, PUTNAM, SHELBY, UNION, VAN WERT and WYANDOT