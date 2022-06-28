Sunny skies, crowd, at Cardington Street Fair

CARDINGTON — Perfect weather and a crowd estimated at 5,000 prompted Lea Ann Maceyko to proclaim “I am super proud to call Cardington my home.”

This was in response to the success of Cardington Day, a two day event held Friday and Saturday, June 24 and 25.

Maceyko is president of Friends of Cardington, sponsors of the event.

Echoing her sentiments was vice president Troy Ruehrmund. “We had perfect weather and ten food vendors throughout the village, all of whom reported record sales.”

The two nights of music, first was McGuffey Lane on Friday night and Fleetwood Gold Saturday night were attended by a crowd that packed the park.

Winner of the car show was Mike Smith of Marion with a 1957 Chevy Bel Air.

Topping off the evening were the spectacular fire works sponsored by CYT.

Helping to make this a success said Maceyko and Ruehrmund were the vendors, FC Bank, CYT and those who contributed $4,000 for the fireworks.

Plans are underway for the 2023 event.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/06/web1_IMG_7238.jpg