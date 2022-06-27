Headwaters dedicates cemetery, shares history Sunday

MOUNT GILEAD — Headwaters Outdoor Education Center is hosting “Headwaters History: County Home and Cemetery Dedication” Sunday, June 26 at 2 p.m. Attendees will learn about the County Home’s history at the education center and then walk a short distance to the cemetery dedication.

From maps, the center has identified there were once two cemetery plots across the road from where the Morrow County Home once stood. There is a record of the burials and many of the names of the people buried there.

The Morrow County Home, also known as the Morrow County Infirmary, was presented to the Morrow County Commissioners in 1870. It has since been demolished after it was declared unsafe.

“The County Home was a combination of a mental hospital and a nursing home and a place for indigent people,” said Headwaters Secretary Mia Shotwell.

“They used to farm and graze this land,” Shotwell said.

Those who died at the County Home received simple burials, perhaps only identified with wooden markers. After more than 150 years, the precise location of the two cemetery plots cannot be identified, but Headwaters has identified an approximate location and they are dedicating a cemetery, which they have fenced with original fencing from the property. An arbor entrance will grace the site.

Headwaters maintains three miles of hiking trails on the property. There are bridges and a pond.

“Everything here is for education,” Shotwell added.

Shotwell has been on the board of Headwaters since it began. President of the Headwaters board is Eddie Loumeiner and vice president is Kim Forget,

The former County Home property is owned by the Morrow County Commissioners who lease it to the Morrow County Soil and Water Conservation District (MCSWD). MCSWD oversees Headwaters’ operation.

Headwaters Outdoor Education Center is located at 151 Home Road, Mt. Gilead (just north of the Sheriff’s Office).

Also this week, Thursday, June 23 Headwaters is offering Sap Bucket Lid Painting at 6 p.m. Registration is required at the Soil and Water Office.

Then Saturday, July 23 the “Moth Man Cometh” program is offered at 6:30 p.m.

Zach Stalnaker carries a section of the Morrow County Home’s original fence, which is being used to mark a cemetery plot. Stalnaker is volunteering at Headwaters and last week he helped MCSWCD Technician Mike Clapper fence the cemetery area in preparation for Sunday’s dedication. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/06/web1_DSC_0568-1.jpg Zach Stalnaker carries a section of the Morrow County Home’s original fence, which is being used to mark a cemetery plot. Stalnaker is volunteering at Headwaters and last week he helped MCSWCD Technician Mike Clapper fence the cemetery area in preparation for Sunday’s dedication. Rhonda Bletner | Morrow County Sentinel