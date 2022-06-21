Annual Street Fair coming this week

CARDINGTON — The welcome mat is being rolled out in Cardington with an invitation to the annual Street Fair to be held Friday, June 24 and Saturday, June 25. Activities begin Friday evening and wind up Saturday night with the Fireworks sponsored by Yutaka.

There will be ten food trucks present both days offering a wide variety of edibles.

The schedule of events begins Friday at 4 p.m. when Bingo games will be played in the shelter house. This will be followed by performances by the Amazing Giants Circus. The band, Hang Time, will play at 7 p.m.

followed by McGuffey Lane Band at 8 p.m.

The Saturday schedule is full of events, with something for every age beginning at 7:30 a.m. with a community breakfast in the Post 97 Legion hall followed by a community meal at noon sponsored by Auxiliary Unit 97.

There will be vendors in the Rotary Building all day and the car show will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration for this show begins at 9 a.m.

Other events include a Cornhole tournament, a skateboard show by Doug Brown in the park all day and the Ron Spangler Magic Show.

The Academy of Rising Stars will perform at the Legion Hall at noon with the Buckeye State Pedal Pull sponsored by Grimm Farms also at noon.

The Cardington-Lincoln Public Library will offer a Story Walk at noon.

Other events taking place all afternoon include Disney Character on stage Country Travelers Band in the Legion Hall, Michael Griffin Escape Artist and the FFA will hold their annual alumni pie auction at 6 p.m.

One Eyed Gypsy, a local band, will play at 7 p.m. followed by Nacho Street Band, the Children’s Hospital Band, at 7:50 p.m. and Fleetwood Gold – Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band at 8:50 p.m.

Fireworks sponsored by Cardington Yutaka and more than $4,000 raised by the community will be set off at 10:15 pm

The Cardington Community has held a summer event for many years dating back to the Festival of Thanks. There is something for every age at this event organized and sponsored by Friends of Cardington.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/06/web1_208717382_1707250996130850_3427389295903510311_n.jpg