B Chic Boutique brings fashion downtown

MOUNT GILEAD — B Chic Boutique opened May 5 with a ribbon cutting at S. Main Street. The boutique boasts a distinct flair for fashion.

Owner Gabrielle Kosztelnik previously offered her wares at fairs and pop-up shops but it was a lot of work, she said, and she wanted a store.

She offers clothing for women, including maternity styles, and children’s clothing, including mommy and me styles. Sizes range from x-small to 3X. B Chic Boutique also has accessories: shoes, purses and more. Eventually, she would like to bring in local vendors.

Everything is fresh and unique, especially the upcycled styles designed by her mother, Sandra Andrade, currently of California. Andrade calls her designs “All About the Fringe.” Andrade is retiring this year and will move to Mount Gilead.

“All About the Fringe” at the shop includes dresses made from “married” pieces, like a flannel shirt layered with contrasting pieces to convert it into a dress, and bracelets made from denim jacket cuffs with twists and embellishments.

Kosztelnik’s personal story is unique, too. She met her husband Janos Kosztelnik in Indiana, where she was waitressing and he was driving truck. She grew up in California.They moved to New York, where he was living but she didn’t want to raise children in busy New York City.

“We started looking for land and it was perfect because we always stopped at the 140 exit truck stop. We always stopped at that Pilot and we would eat at the ‘barn,’ we called it, the old Farmstead. We would always pull in there.

“We were driving around and there was a property, and it worked out. We love it; we love this area. That’s what we wanted.”

The couple has three children, ages 3-5, with one on the way. Now, they live on their Cardington farm, raising all of their own meat; and rather than driving cross-country, Janos is driving locally.

“I have a very busy life,” Kosztelnik said.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/05/web1_IMG-9174-1.jpg Rhonda Bletner | Sentinel https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/05/web1_IMG-9173-1.jpg Rhonda Bletner | Sentinel