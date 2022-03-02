Malabar Maple Syrup Festival heralds Spring

North America is the only place in the world that maple syrup is produced. In the United States there are 12 maple producing states and each year Ohio is ranked 4th or 5th in maple production. The maple industry contributes $5 million to the state’s economy each year, according to ohiomaple.org

LUCAS – Ohio State Parks’ Maple Syrup Festival herald’s Spring for maple syrup enthusiasts and for those yearning to spend time out of doors as Spring approaches. Horse-drawn wagons carry visitors to the sugar camp; and that’s one of the attractions – the leisurely ride up to the sugarbush, which is the stand of maple trees tapped for their sap.

This year’s festival begins this weekend March 5 and 6 with hours from 12-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and then again on March 12 and 13.

Near the sugar shack visitors meet reenactors who show how Native Americans, and then the pioneers, first boiled maple sap to make syrup. Thenearby sugar shack offers an explanation of modern syrup making as the water content is boiled away and syrup results. Visitors are offered a sample of the syrup.

The sugar shack lies east of Pugh Cabin, a rustic cabin where visitors can grab a bite to eat and purchase syrup and maple syrup candies, books and more. Pugh Cabin was built by James Pugh in 1938 as a year-round retreat.

Behind Pugh Cabin is a small one-room cabin where volunteers from the Richland County Museum tell guests about pioneer life. In front of the cabin, a volunteer demonstrates blacksmithing and hand drilling.

Pure Ohio maple syrup, homemade maple walnut fudge, maple cotton candy, maple popcorn, and other maple products will be on sale during the event, and in the Malabar Farm Gift Shop throughout the season.

Bromfield’s historical 32-room mansion will also be open for tours.

The festival is free. Malabar Farm’s address is 4050 Bromfield Rd., Lucas, Ohio.

Horse-drawn wagons carry visitors up the hill to the sugarbush at Malabar Farm where they can learn about maple syrup production from the time of Native Americans to today. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/03/web1_Horses-1.jpg Horse-drawn wagons carry visitors up the hill to the sugarbush at Malabar Farm where they can learn about maple syrup production from the time of Native Americans to today. Rhonda Bletner | Sentinel https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/03/web1_Volunteers-1.jpg Rhonda Bletner | Sentinel