Santa’s helpers spread cheer

The Park Avenue Art Club, whose teacher is Robin Conrad,spread cheer by dressing up as Santa’s helpers, creating Santa’s sleigh and delivering books to preschool, kindergarten, and first and second grade students at the school. The books were acquired from First Books through their annual Give a Million campaign. Santa’s helpers with Park Avenue’s Art Club. Back row, from left: Camri Bartlett, Evyhanna Ahli, Lily Martin and Annabelle Coniglio. Front row: Alexis Klemann, Camden Castricone, and Addie Baisden-Napper.

