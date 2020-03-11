Maple Syrup Festival draws 483

FULTON — Eleven youngsters will enjoy the experience of attending camp as a result of the high attendance at the annual Lutheran Memorial Camp Maple Syrup Festival held Sunday, March 8.

Pat Surbella, the camp’s office manager, said there were 483 visitors to the event which featured pancakes with maple syrup. “This high attendance will allow us to give the experience of camping to 11 youngsters,” said Surbella.

There were 51 volunteers and members of Cub Scout Pack 95, Cardington, assisting with the day’s events. Erlston Brothers Maple Syrup, Mount Gilead, provided the syrup for the dinner. Camp volunteers drove wagons that transported visitors on camp tours that included observing the heating of sorghum in the kettle over the fire and the resulting maple syrup.

Avalon Nine entertained musically throughout the day.

Mild, sunny weather helped to attract visitors to the scenic camp and LMC officials thank all you attended.

Eric Baldinger and Cody Miller teaching a group of visitors to the LMC Maple Syrup Festival how the sorghum is heated in the kettle over a hot fire and results in maple syrup. Miller said he has been teaching people about the process for about six years. He noted that changes through the season determine if the syrup will be lighter or darker in its cooking process. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/03/web1_Baldinger-and-Miller-teaching-the-heaeting-of-sorghum-1.jpg Eric Baldinger and Cody Miller teaching a group of visitors to the LMC Maple Syrup Festival how the sorghum is heated in the kettle over a hot fire and results in maple syrup. Miller said he has been teaching people about the process for about six years. He noted that changes through the season determine if the syrup will be lighter or darker in its cooking process. Courtesy Photo | Brenda Harden In this photo are members of Cardington Cub Scout Pack 95 taking a break from helping to service the pancake dinner at the LMC Maple Syrup Festival. Show are back row: Heather Smith, Candy Macklin, Danielle Thompson, Christian Phillips. Front: Aliyah Graham, Owen Graham and Tori Thompson. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/03/web1_Cub-Scout-Pack-working-at-Maple-Syrup-Festival-2020-1.jpg In this photo are members of Cardington Cub Scout Pack 95 taking a break from helping to service the pancake dinner at the LMC Maple Syrup Festival. Show are back row: Heather Smith, Candy Macklin, Danielle Thompson, Christian Phillips. Front: Aliyah Graham, Owen Graham and Tori Thompson. Courtesy Photo | Dawn Ruehrmund