OHSAA releases first high school computer poll of 2018

Northmor ranked No. 3, East Knox No. 5 in Division VI, Region 23; Highland No. 9 in D-IV, Region 14.

Top eight schools from each region in the final report Oct. 29 will qualify for the playoffs.

Division I

Region 1 – 1. Mentor (4-0) 11.65, 2. Solon (4-0) 9.575, 3. Euclid (3-1) 8.875, 4. Canton McKinley (4-0) 7.9242, 5. Austintown-Fitch (3-1) 7.8, 6. Strongsville (3-1) 7.5, tie-7. Medina (2-2) 6.175, tie-7. Lakewood St. Edward (2-2) 6.175, 9. Massillon Jackson (2-2) 6.0, 10. Shaker Hts. (3-1) 5.9, 11. Cle. John Marshall (3-1) 5.425, 12. Berea-Midpark (3-1) 5.1

Region 2 – 1. Reynoldsburg (4-0) 11.975, 2. Delaware Hayes (4-0) 8.85, 3. Dublin Coffman (4-0) 8.65, 4. Westerville Central (3-1) 8.0, 5. Tol. Whitmer (3-1) 6.125, 6. Lorain (3-1) 5.05, 7. Upper Arlington (2-2) 5.025, 8. Gahanna Lincoln (2-2) 4.975, 9. Worthington Thomas Worthington (2-2) 4.75, 10. Marysville (2-2) 3.975, 11. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (2-2) 3.55, 12. Powell Olentangy Liberty (1-3) 2.775

Region 3 – 1. Pickerington North (4-0) 10.7, 2. Clayton Northmont (4-0) 10.525, 3. Hilliard Davidson (4-0) 10.35, 4. Springfield (4-0) 9.575, 5. Pickerington Central (4-0) 8.975, 6. Miamisburg (4-0) 8.9, 7. Kettering Fairmont (3-1) 8.225, 8. Hilliard Bradley (3-1) 7.375, 9. Hilliard Darby (2-2) 4.375, 10. Huber Hts. Wayne (2-2) 3.75, 11. Grove City Central Crossing (2-2) 3.55, 12. Groveport-Madison (2-2) 3.375

Region 4 – 1. Cin. Colerain (4-0) 11.975, 2. Mason (3-1) 9.125, 3. Cin. Elder (3-1) 8.275, 4. Cin. Oak Hills (3-1) 7.45, 5. Cin. Princeton (3-1) 7.3, tie-6. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (3-1) 6.6, tie-6. Lebanon (3-1) 6.6, 8. Cin. Sycamore (3-1) 6.3, 9. Fairfield (3-1) 5.525, tie-10. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (2-2) 4.4, tie-10. Cin. St. Xavier (2-2) 4.4, 12. Cin. Western Hills (2-2) 3.675

Division II

Region 5 – 1. Akron Archbishop Hoban (4-0) 9.2, 2. Maple Hts. (4-0) 8.25, 3. Boardman (3-1) 7.45, 4. Garfield Hts. (4-0) 6.775, 5. Macedonia Nordonia (3-1) 6.1, 6. Warren G. Harding (2-2) 5.15, 7. Painesville Riverside (3-1) 4.75, 8. Youngstown East* (3-1) 4.625, 9. Akron Ellet (3-1) 4.6, 10. Kent Roosevelt (2-2) 4.475, 11. Twinsburg (2-2) 4.2, tie-12. Mayfield (2-2) 4.15, tie-12. Willoughby South (2-2) 4.1.

Region 6 – 1. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (4-0) 11.05, 2. Tol. Central Cath. (4-0) 10.7449, 3. Avon Lake (4-0) 9.025, 4. Avon (3-1) 8.35, 5. Amherst Steele (4-0) 7.85, 6. Parma Hts. Valley Forge (3-1) 7.25, 7. Holland Springfield (3-1) 7.225, 8. Tol. St. Francis deSales (3-1) 6.975, 9. Tol. Waite (3-1) 6.675, 10. Sylvania Northview (3-1) 5.475, 11. North Olmsted (2-2) 4.9, 12. Olmsted Falls (3-1) 4.5

Region 7 – 1. Massillon Washington (4-0) 10.1654, 2. Wadsworth (4-0) 10.075, 3. Barberton (4-0) 9.15, 4. Cols. Walnut Ridge (4-0) 7.975, 5. Dover (3-1) 7.6, 6. Uniontown Lake (3-1) 7.4, 7. Canal Winchester (3-1) 7.375, 8. Dresden Tri-Valley (4-0) 7.225, 9. North Canton Hoover (3-1) 7.2, 10. Massillon Perry (4-0) 7.0707, 11. Medina Highland (3-1) 6.975, 12. Pataskala Licking Hts. (3-1) 6.5

Region 8 – 1. Kings Mills Kings (3-1) 9.75, 2. Troy (4-0) 9.5, 3. Cin. La Salle (3-1) 9.375, 4. Morrow Little Miami (4-0) 8.225, 5. Trenton Edgewood (4-0) 7.8, 6. Chillicothe (3-1) 7.15, 7. Dublin Scioto (3-1) 6.825, 8. Xenia (3-1) 6.625, 9. Cin. Winton Woods (3-1) 6.525, 10. Cin. Anderson (3-1) 6.15, 11. Cin. Turpin (3-1) 6.125, 12. Westerville North (2-2) 5.6

Division III

Region 9 – 1. Canfield (4-0) 8.875, 2. Millersburg West Holmes (4-0) 8.175, 3. Akron East (3-1) 8.1, 4. Medina Buckeye (3-1) 8.05, 5. Aurora (3-1) 7.875, 6. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (4-0) 7.8469, 7. Chagrin Falls Kenston (4-0) 7.45, 8. Richfield Revere (3-1) 6.575, 9. Alliance Marlington (3-1) 6.3415, 10. Akron St. Vincent-St Mary (3-1) 5.85, 11. Beloit West Branch (3-1) 5.725, 12. Ravenna (3-1) 5.65

Region 10 – 1. Sandusky (4-0) 9.075, 2. Tiffin Columbian (3-1) 7.65, 3. Norwalk (3-1) 7.225, 4. Bay Village Bay (4-0) 6.375, 5. Parma Padua Franciscan (4-0) 6.225, 6. Tol. Scott (4-0) 6.05, 7. Bowling Green (2-2) 4.975, 8. Mansfield Senior (2-2) 4.675, 9. Rocky River (3-1) 4.55, tie-10. Clyde (2-2) 4.125, tie-10. Defiance (2-2) 4.125, 12. Cle. Glenville (2-2) 3.65

Region 11 – 1. Bellbrook (4-0) 8.55, 2. Thornville Sheridan (4-0) 8.225, 3. Cols. Bishop Hartley (3-1) 7.45, 4. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (3-1) 7.425, 5. Granville (3-1) 7.175, 6. Hillsboro (4-0) 7.0, 7. Jackson (3-1) 6.475, tie-8. Cols. Marion-Franklin (3-1) 6.05, tie-8. The Plains Athens (3-1) 6.05, 10. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (3-1) 5.7, 11. Cols. South (3-1) 5.675, 12. New Richmond (3-1) 5.575

Region 12 – 1. Day. Chaminade Julienne (4-0) 10.4, 2. Day. Carroll (4-0) 7.0, tie-3. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (3-1) 6.35, tie-3. Wapakoneta (3-1) 6.35, 5. Trotwood-Madison (2-2) 6.0, 6. Kettering Archbishop Alter (3-1) 5.35, 7. Celina (3-1) 5.2, tie-8. Hamilton Badin (2-2) 4.975, tie-8. Vandalia Butler (2-2) 4.975, 10. Piqua (3-1) 4.8622, 11. Tipp City Tippecanoe (2-2) 4.525, 12. Elida (2-2) 3.675

Division IV

Region 13 – 1. Hubbard (4-0) 8.925, 2. Perry (3-1) 7.1, 3. Poland Seminary (4-0) 7.025, 4. Carrollton (3-1) 6.925, 5. Steubenville (3-1) 6.648, 6. Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian Acad. (3-1) 6.05, 7. Salem (3-1) 5.975, 8. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (2-2) 5.1, 9. Wintersville Indian Creek (3-1) 5.075, 10. Struthers (3-1) 4.925, 11. East Liverpool (2-2) 4.2, 12. Conneaut (3-1) 4.17

Region 14 – 1. St. Marys Memorial (4-0) 8.7, 2. Kenton (3-1) 8.275, 3. Bellville Clear Fork (4-0) 7.5, 4. Pepper Pike Orange (4-0) 7.475, 5. Ontario (3-1) 6.1, 6. Huron (3-1) 5.975, 7. Bryan (3-1) 5.8, 8. Shelby (3-1) 5.775, 9. Sparta Highland (3-1) 5.525, 10. Galion (3-1) 5.35, 11. Milan Edison (3-1) 5.3, 12. Van Wert (2-2) 4.725

Region 15 – 1. St. Clairsville (4-0) 9.0, 2. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (4-0) 7.875, 3. Chillicothe Zane Trace (3-1) 5.65, 4. Chillicothe Unioto (3-1) 5.2677, 5. New Lexington (3-1) 5.075, 6. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (3-1) 4.9886, 7. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (3-1) 4.8, 8. Proctorville Fairland (2-2) 4.775, 9. Duncan Falls Philo (3-1) 3.875, 10. Williamsport Westfall (3-1) 3.625, 11. Newark Licking Valley (2-2) 3.275, 12. Cols. East (2-2) 3.0

Region 16 – 1. Cin. Wyoming (4-0) 9.1, 2. Waverly (4-0) 8.725, 3. Cin. Indian Hill (3-1) 7.175, 4. Batavia (4-0) 6.975, 5. London (4-0) 6.7, 6. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (3-1) 6.475, 7. Springfield Northwestern (3-1) 4.85, 8. Cin. Taft (3-1) 4.5, 9. Springfield Kenton Ridge (3-1) 4.375, 10. Springfield Shawnee (3-1) 4.325, 11. Cin. Aiken (2-2) 4.175, 12. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (2-2) 4.15

Division V

Region 17 – 1. Leavittsburg LaBrae (4-0) 6.825, 2. Akron Manchester (3-1) 6.375, 3. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (4-0) 6.2677, 4. Beachwood (4-0) 6.225, 5. Wickliffe (4-0) 6.0606, 6. Orrville (3-1) 5.6, 7. Magnolia Sandy Valley (3-1) 5.1, 8. Garrettsville Garfield (3-1) 4.475, 9. Orwell Grand Valley (3-1) 4.325, 10. Columbiana Crestview (2-2) 4.025, 11. Cle. Hts. Lutheran East (2-2) 3.95, 12. Canfield South Range (2-2) 3.9

Region 18 – 1. Genoa Area (4-0) 7.85, 2. Anna (3-1) 6.8, 3. Liberty Center (4-0) 6.525, 4. Archbold (4-0) 6.225, 5. Marion Pleasant (4-0) 6.2, 6. Casstown Miami East (3-1) 5.65, 7. Richwood North Union (3-1) 4.9962, 8. Pemberville Eastwood (3-1) 4.925, 9. Tontogany Otsego (3-1) 4.55, 10. Brookville (3-1) 4.45, 11. Elyria Cath. (3-1) 4.3, 12. Ottawa-Glandorf (2-2) 3.925

Region 19 – 1. Bellaire (4-0) 7.975, 2. Johnstown-Monroe (3-1) 6.2462, 3. Amanda-Clearcreek (4-0) 6.0871, 4. West Lafayette Ridgewood (4-0) 5.95, 5. Oak Hill (3-1) 5.075, 6. Martins Ferry (3-1) 4.5, 7. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (3-1) 4.45, 8. Ironton (2-2) 3.95, tie-9. Byesville Meadowbrook (2-2) 3.55, tie-9. Chesapeake (2-2) 3.55, 11. Richmond Edison (2-2) 2.85, 12. Cols. Bishop Ready (1-3) 2.42

Region 20 – 1. Portsmouth West (4-0) 7.425, 2. Middletown Madison (4-0) 7.325, 3. Minford (4-0) 6.525, 4. Wheelersburg (3-1) 6.325, 5. West Jefferson (3-1) 5.75, 6. Cin. Mariemont (4-0) 5.7096, 7. Jamestown Greeneview (3-1) 5.275, 8. Cin. Purcell Marian (3-1) 4.7, 9. Portsmouth (3-1) 4.15, 10. Batavia Clermont Northeastern (3-1) 3.975, 11. Cin. Madeira (2-2) 3.575, 12. Waynesville (2-2) 2.65

Division VI

Region 21 – 1. Mogadore (3-1) 6.95, 2. Kirtland (4-0) 6.925, 3. Salineville Southern (4-0) 6.625, 4. Rootstown (4-0) 6.25, 5. Sugarcreek Garaway (4-0) 6.0, 6. New Middletown Springfield (4-0) 5.7, 7. Creston Norwayne (3-1) 5.4, 8. Steubenville Cath. Central (3-1) 5.35, 9. McDonald (4-0) 5.175, 10. Berlin Center Western Reserve (4-0) 4.975, 11. Columbia Station Columbia (3-1) 4.875, 12. Youngstown Liberty (3-1) 4.55

Region 22 – 1. Attica Seneca East (4-0) 5.9, 2. Jeromesville Hillsdale (3-1) 5.35, 3. Sherwood Fairview (3-1) 4.85, 4. Loudonville (2-2) 4.175, 5. Gibsonburg (3-1) 4.05, 6. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (3-1) 3.9, 7. Northwood (3-1) 3.75, 8. Bucyrus Wynford (3-1) 3.375, 9. Carey (2-2) 3.325, 10. Hicksville (2-2) 2.9, 11. Ashland Crestview (2-2) 2.85, tie-12. Ada (2-2) 2.575, tie-12. Castalia Margaretta (2-2) 2.575

Region 23 – 1. Grandview Hts. (4-0) 6.875, 2. Beverly Fort Frye (3-0) 6.5, 3. Galion Northmor (4-0) 5.95, 4. Bainbridge Paint Valley (4-0) 5.1, 5. Howard East Knox (4-0) 5.05, 6. Shadyside (3-1) 4.7, 7. Chillicothe Southeastern (3-1) 4.625, 8. Centerburg (3-1) 4.2, 9. Lore City Buckeye Trail (3-1) 4.175, 10. Frankfort Adena (2-1) 3.9444, 11. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (3-1) 3.7, 12. Barnesville (2-2) 3.25

Region 24 – 1. Coldwater (4-0) 9.25, 2. Lima Central Cath. (4-0) 8.625, 3. Mechanicsburg (4-0) 8.175, 4. Maria Stein Marion Local (4-0) 6.9, 5. Cin. Deer Park (4-0) 6.6, 6. Tipp City Bethel (3-1) 5.325, 7. Spencerville (3-1) 5.1, 8. Troy Christian (3-1) 4.575, 9. Cin. Country Day (4-0) 4.1035, tie-10. St. Henry (3-1) 4.075, tie-10. Lima Perry (3-1) 4.075, 12. Fort Recovery (2-2) 4.025

Division VII

Region 25 – 1. Cuyahoga Hts. (3-1) 5.075, 2. Windham (4-0) 4.95, 3. Ashland Mapleton (3-1) 4.7, 4. Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding (3-1) 4.55, 5. Leetonia (3-1) 4.425, 6. Ashtabula St. John (3-1) 4.175, 7. Valley Christian (3-1) 3.7576, 8. Wellsville (2-2) 3.25, 9. Rittman (2-2) 2.7, tie-10. Lisbon David Anderson (2-2) 2.625, tie-10. Southington Chalker (3-1) 2.625, 12. Richmond Hts. (2-2) 2.6

Region 26 – 1. Sycamore Mohawk (4-0) 7.575, 2. McComb (4-0) 6.9, 3. Greenwich South Central (4-0) 6.25, 4. Arlington (4-0) 5.925, 5. Leipsic (4-0) 5.55, 6. Edgerton (4-0) 5.375, 7. Pandora-Gilboa (4-0) 5.075, 8. Tiffin Calvert (3-1) 4.475, 9. Norwalk St. Paul (3-1) 4.3, 10. Antwerp (3-1) 3.7, 11. Monroeville (2-2) 3.425, 12. Sandusky St. Mary Central Cath. (2-2) 3.1

Region 27 – 1. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (4-0) 7.2, 2. Lucas (3-1) 5.425, 3. Glouster Trimble (4-0) 5.3, 4. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (3-0) 4.4444, 5. Racine Southern (4-0) 3.9785, 6. Franklin Furnace Green (3-0) 3.8333, 7. Sugar Grove Berne Union (3-1) 3.8, 8. Waterford (3-1) 3.029, 9. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (3-1) 2.9785, 10. Caldwell (3-1) 2.975, 11. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (2-2) 2.154, 12. Grove City Christian (2-2) 1.75

Region 28 – 1. Convoy Crestview (4-0) 6.35, 2. Fort Loramie (3-1) 5.9, 3. New Bremen (3-1) 5.775, 4. Minster (3-1) 5.425, 5. Ansonia (3-1) 5.325, 6. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (4-0) 5.1276, 7. Union City Mississinawa Valley (3-1) 3.825, 8. Waynesfield Waynesfield-Goshen (3-1) 3.675, 9. North Lewisburg Triad (3-1) 2.9785, 10. Sidney Lehman Cath. (2-2) 2.825, 11. DeGraff Riverside (2-2) 2.525, 12. Cin. Gamble Montessori (2-2) 2.35