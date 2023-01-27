Slow start hurts Highland girls against Shelby

Staff Report

A slow start was costly for the Highland girls’ basketball team when they lost a 60-36 game at home against Shelby on Thursday.

The Whippets jumped out to a 20-3 lead in the first quarter in picking up the win. The two teams played evenly over the middle quarters, with Shelby holding a 29-27 advantage during that span, before the visitors took an 11-6 edge in the fourth to finish off their win.

The Scots got nine points by Abby Jordan and eight from Kameron Stover.

