Highland’s bowling teams fell at host Galion on Thursdsay.

The girls’ team was edged by a 1822-1769 margin. Elyssa Reigles rolled a 204 game, while Jo Burson had one of 202 pins. Also, Shelby Michels rolled 181.

In the boys’ contest, Galion won by a `955-1672 margin. Trevor Stewart rolled a 186 game and Ben Harris had a 171 game to lead the team.

