Northmor, Cardington boys win Tuesday night

Northmor was able to edge Danville on the road by a 60-54 margin in boys’ basketball Tuesday night.

The Golden Knights led 10-8 after the first period of play, but opened up a 29-15 advantage going into the half. However, the Blue Devils would take a 18-12 edge in the third quarter and outscored Northmor 21-19 in the fourth to make it interesting before the locals were able to close out the win.

“We got great contribution all the way through and came out with a gritty win,” said Northmor coach Blade Tackett. “Happy for our guys as we look into potentially the toughest part of our schedule when you look at the records of our next three or four teams.”

Jax Wenger hit three three-pointers in tallying a game-high 20 points. Grant Bentley scored 10, Max Lower added nine and Hunter Fulk contributed eight.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington got back in the win column in boys’ basketball at East Knox on Tuesday.

The Pirates picked up a 52-51 decision in overtime. They led 7-4 after the first quarter, 20-15 at the half and 36-33 by the end of the third quarter, but the Bulldogs took a 13-10 advantage in the fourth to force an extra period. Cardington rallied in overtime, though, taking a 6-5 advantage over those four minutes to earn the win.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead fell at home to KMAC-leading Fredericktown by a 78-46 margin on Tuesday.

The Freddies held a 15-8 lead after eight minutes of play and added to it throughout the contest. The score was 37-18 at the half and 55-34 through three quarters in the game.

Carter Kennon led the Indians with 13 points. Matthew Bland added 12 and Aaron Gannon finished with eight.

Staff Report

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

