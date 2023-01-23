MG boys topple Ridgedale Saturday

Staff Report

On Saturday, Mount Gilead picked up a home win against Ridgedale by a 77-63 count.

The game was close in the first half, with MG leading 21-17 after eight minutes and 36-31 at the half. They would extend their advantage to a 56-49 score by the end of the third quarter and then outscore their guests 21-14 in the fourth to pull away for the double-digit win.

Matthew Bland hit five three-pointers and scored 30 points to lead the team. Aaron Gannon finished with 19 points, Carter Kennon connected three times from deep in scoring 15 and Rowan Fitzpatrick contributed eight in the game.

Highland Scots

Pleasant rallied in the fourth quarter to upend visiting Highland 59-48 on Saturday.

The Scots jumped out to a 16-10 lead in the first quarter. While the Spartans chipped at that lead, Highland still led 30-26 at the half and 40-39 by the end of the third period. However, Pleasant took a 20-8 advantage in the fourth to come from behind for the win.

Highland got three three-pointers from Ranger Steck, who scored nine points. Gavin Toombs also had nine in the game, while Dane Nauman added eight.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS