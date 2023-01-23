MG girls get win Saturday

Staff Report

Mount Gilead got back on the winning track in girls’ basketball on Saturday when they hosted Ridgedale and picked up a 45-24 victory.

The Lady Indians got 12 points by Madilyn Elson in the contest.

Highland Scots

The Highland girls’ basketball team couldn’t overcome a rough second quarter in getting edged 33-27 by visiting Harding on Friday.

The Scots only trailed 7-5 after eight minutes of play, but were outscored 10-2 in the second period to find themselves in a 17-7 hole at the break. While they took a 20-16 advantage in the second half, they could not fight out of that hole.

Kameron Stover’s 10 ponts led the Scots.

