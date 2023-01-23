MG swimmers compete in pair of meets

Mount Gilead’s swim team competed Wednesday at the Marion Y against Harding, River Valley, Elgin and Ontario.

The boys finished third overall.

“Ontario is pretty much a powerhouse in the area since they are one of a few schools with pools in their high school. They are able to use the pool twice a day if needed and don’t have to share with any other teams. By all rights, they should be good!” explained coach Dina Snow. “We were glad to be able to see Harding celebrate their senior night, and we still put in some decent swims.”

Luke Fraizer earned the only 1st place finish in the meet in the 100 breast. He also came in 3rd in the 200 IM, as did Hayden McClelland in the 50 free and the 400 free relay of Cole Hershner, Luke Fraizer, AJ Newson and Owen Hershner.

Several swimmers did earn PRs at the meet: Wyatt Mowry, 200 free; Violet Carrick, 50 and 100 free; Emma Kincaid, 50 free and 100 back; Hayden McClelland, 50 free; Jillian Jones and Carson Mowery, 100 back; Camryn Travis, 100 breast; Owen and Nolan Hershner, both in the 100 free.

The team started the weekend with a fun meet against Buckeye Valley and Pleasant at the Delaware YMCA.

“The swimmers had a great meet. We had not been in that Y before, so it was a boost to have a change of scenery. We have been getting to know the Buckeye Valley swimmers over the year, and they were friendly and gracious hosts. The boys came in first, and the girls were not that many points out of second, so the combined score was a second place finish. Several swimmers earned PRs, some of whom have been waiting awhile for a breakthrough, “ according to coach Dina Snow.

Top finishes: Luke Fraizer, 1st in the 200 IM and 2nd in the 100 breast; Cole Hershner, 1st in the 100 free and 3rd in the 100 breast; Carson Mowery, 1st in the 100 back; Kendall Neal, 1st in the 100 breast; Wyatt Mowery, 2nd in the 200 free; Kamry Grandstaff, 2nd in the 100 back; Josh Davis, 2nd in the 100 back; Camryn Travis, 3rd in the 100 breast.

The boys 400 free relay of AJ Newson, Carson Mowery, Luke Fraizer and Cole Hershner came in first, while the boys 200 medley relay of Hayden McClelland, Luke Fraizer, Cole Hershner and AJ Newson and the 200 free relay of Niles Bush, Josh Davis, Hayden McClelland and AJ Newson both came in 2nd.

The following swimmers also achieved PRs at the meet:

Hayden McClelland, AJ Newson, Nolan Hershner and Josh Davis: 50 freestyle; Violet Carrick and Cole Hershner, 100 free; Emma Kincaid, Carson Mowery and Josh Davis, 100 back; and Kendall Neal, 100 breast.

The team will celebrate senior night at their home sprint meet on Jan. 25, followed by their NCOSL League Championships on Jan. 28 at Colonel Crawford.

Information received from Dina Snow.

