Highland bowlers take on Mount Vernon

Staff Report

Both Highland bowling teams were topped by host Mount Vernon on Wednesday.

The girls fell by a 1730-1572 score. Elyssa Reigles finished with the overall high game of 218 and overall high series of 398.

In the boys’ match, Mount Vernon won by a 1915-1830 margin. Trevor Stewart finished with the overall high game of 195 and overall high series of 383. Also, Rusty Martin rolled games of 189 and 162, Ben Harris had a 178 ad Isaiah Watson rolled a 152 game.

