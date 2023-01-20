Cardington girls claim win at Danville

Staff Report

Cardington was able to pick up another KMAC win on Wednesday when the Lady Pirates traveled to Danville and came away with a 48-47 win.

After trailing 14-12 after the first quarter, Cardington rallied to take a 25-20 lead into the break. It was 38-35 after three quarters. While Danville took a 13-11 advantage in the fourth, they would not be able to overcome the league-leading Pirates.

Lydia Hess hit four three-pointers in leading the team with 15 points. Both Madison Caulkins and Genevieve Longsdorf tallied 10 and Abigail Hardwick finished with nine.

Northmor Golden Knights

Visiting East Knox was able to upend Northmor in overtime on Wednesday by a 50-42 margin.

The Golden Knights led after each of the first three quarters. It was 8-7 after the opening stanza, 17-15 at the half and 28-27 following three periods. East Knox would tie the game at 41-41 at the end of regulation, though, and then took a 9-1 advantage in the extra session to pick up the win.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead was edged by host Centerburg on Wednesday.

The Trojans upended MG by a 39-38 count in the KMAC contest.

